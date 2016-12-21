Rae Sremmurd, Dirty Heads, D.R.A.M. Headline Happy Place Festival And ...

RAE SREMMURD, DIRTY HEADS, 21 SAVAGE, POST MALONE, D.R.A.M., YOUNG DOLPH and ROB STONE are the acts et to appear at the first annual HAPPY PLACE FESTIVAL, presented by CHALICE ENTERTAINMENT., which is taking place DECEMBER 30th through JANUARY 1st at the SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS in VICTORVILLE, CA. Displaying over 300 exhibitors inside four buildings and multiple outdoor areas to engage guests through visual art and music, the HAPPY PLACE FESTIVAL celebrates the unity of cannabis, music, and art.

