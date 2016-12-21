Planning Commission to move forward with upscale market, gas station
Despite few concerns from local residents, Planning Commissioners voted to move forward on a proposed upscale market and gas station as well as obtaining a Conditional Use Permit for alcohol sales to take place near a residential area in Victorville last Wednesday. Developments for the five-acre site is expected to generate $25 million in taxable sales as the project will be split into two phases, with phase one consisting of a fueling station with a 7,250-square-foot market and an accessory car wash. Phase two will incorporate a 25,000-square-foot two-story office building approximately 300 feet east of the northeast corner of Balsam Avenue and Nisqualli Road, where the First Assembly of God Church is located.
