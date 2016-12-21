Planning Commission to move forward w...

Planning Commission to move forward with upscale market, gas station

Friday Dec 23

Despite few concerns from local residents, Planning Commissioners voted to move forward on a proposed upscale market and gas station as well as obtaining a Conditional Use Permit for alcohol sales to take place near a residential area in Victorville last Wednesday.  Developments for the five-acre site is expected to generate $25 million in taxable sales as the project will be split into two phases, with phase one consisting of a fueling station with a 7,250-square-foot market and an accessory car wash. Phase two will incorporate a 25,000-square-foot two-story office building approximately 300 feet east of the northeast corner of Balsam Avenue and Nisqualli Road, where the First Assembly of God Church is located.

