Pinon Hills stabbing suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 19-year-old Pinon Hills man arrested after authorities say he stabbed a man early Monday morning was behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail, booking records show. If criminally charged by prosecutors, Charles Wesley Home is expected to appear in a Victorville courtroom Wednesday afternoon for arraignment, booking records show.
