New development planned near Restaurant Row

The City of Victorville announced developer Vantage One Real Estate Investments plans to construct an 11,350-square-foot, multi-tenant building just south of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse on Amargosa Road, according to city spokeswoman Sue Jones. The 5-acre lot project includes a restaurant with a drive-thru and space for two to three free-standing buildings that are expected to be used for restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.