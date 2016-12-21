Mother arrested after her two-year-old son is found standing in the park in the rain wearing only a dirty diaper and surrounded by a pack of SEVEN dogs Cassandra Bustamante, 26, was arrested for child cruelty after her two-year-old son was found in the park alone and wearing just a dirty diaper A mother has been arrested after her two-year-old son was found standing in a park in the rain, surrounded by a pack of seven dogs and wearing just a dirty diaper. Cassandra Bustamante, 26, was asleep when the toddler made his way out of their house in Victorville, California, on Wednesday.

