Mother arrested after her two-year-old son is found standing in the ...
Mother arrested after her two-year-old son is found standing in the park in the rain wearing only a dirty diaper and surrounded by a pack of SEVEN dogs Cassandra Bustamante, 26, was arrested for child cruelty after her two-year-old son was found in the park alone and wearing just a dirty diaper A mother has been arrested after her two-year-old son was found standing in a park in the rain, surrounded by a pack of seven dogs and wearing just a dirty diaper. Cassandra Bustamante, 26, was asleep when the toddler made his way out of their house in Victorville, California, on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Dec 19
|STEPHANIE
|2
|First Class Vending inc. Northridge New Location
|Dec 19
|Roberto Erika Low...
|2
|Custody lawyer
|Dec 18
|Sss
|1
|Moreno Valley woman arrested after pepper spray...
|Dec 15
|Tonimagill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC