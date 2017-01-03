Kenline pegged as Lovingood's chief o...

Kenline pegged as Lovingood's chief of staff

Thursday Dec 29

Josefina M. Kenline, an experienced government executive, has been pegged by First District Supervisor Robert Lovingood for chief of staff. With the appointment, Kenline replaces senior policy advisor Fred Aguiar as Lovingood's top aide.

