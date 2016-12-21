In debut, Victorville Councilwoman confronts learning curve

Thirty seconds into delivering in Spanish parts of a plea she had just expressed in English, urging city leaders to consider providing translation services for non-English-speaking groups, new Councilwoman Blanca Gomez was met by objection from a councilman and cut off by the mayor. "My Spanish is not good enough to understand what Councilmember Gomez said," Councilman Jim Kennedy interjected.

