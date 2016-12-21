High Desert to ring in 2017 in style

As 2016 comes to a close, residents across the High Desert will be celebrating the end of another year and the beginning of a new one as they ring in 2017 with extravagant parties and events. While the Happy Place cannabis festival will take place all day Saturday and into the wee hours on Sunday, the following events will be hosted Saturday night until the clock strikes midnight New Year's morning for those interested in partaking in smaller gatherings to celebrate. Taking a page from the best-selling novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Green Tree Inn invites guests to come dressed in their best and classiest 1920s attire for a roaring good time as they welcome 2017 in style at their Great Gatsby New Year's Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.