Friday night fatal traffic collision shuts down Palmdale Road
A stretch of Palmdale Road was closed in both directions for several hours Friday night after a fatal traffic collision left one person dead and two others injured. Just after 10 p.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two vehicle traffic collision involving an SUV and a Toyota Echo on Palmdale Road between Cobalt and Emerald Road in Victorville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Dec 19
|STEPHANIE
|2
|First Class Vending inc. Northridge New Location
|Dec 19
|Roberto Erika Low...
|2
|Custody lawyer
|Dec 18
|Sss
|1
|Moreno Valley woman arrested after pepper spray...
|Dec 15
|Tonimagill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC