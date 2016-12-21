Friday night fatal traffic collision shuts down Palmdale Road

A stretch of Palmdale Road was closed in both directions for several hours Friday night after a fatal traffic collision left one person dead and two others injured. Just after 10 p.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two vehicle traffic collision involving an SUV and a Toyota Echo on Palmdale Road between Cobalt and Emerald Road in Victorville.

