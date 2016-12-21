Fires, crime most read Daily Press stories online
In the news business, it's no secret that breaking and crime stories generate the most reader interest online. So it came as no surprise to the Daily Press staff that the summer's Pilot and Bluecut fires dominated traffic on our website, closely followed by crime news.
