County fairgrounds in Victorville transform into 'Happy Place'
With smoking pipes, banners, tents and assorted marijuana paraphernalia, hundreds of pot enthusiasts began setting up Thursday for this weekend's Happy Place cannabis and music festival. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the two-day party dubbed "The Only Cannabis Infused New Year's Festival,” which begins Friday at the High Desert Event Center, home of the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, in Victorville.
