City offering free Christmas tree pickup

Saturday Dec 24

The City of Victorville will be offering residents a free Christmas tree pickup service from Jan. 2 to 13. Victorville Disposal will pick up all natural, flocked and artificial trees that are placed curbside. In order for the trees to be picked up, they must be free of all stands, plastic bags and ornaments.

