Authorities investigate death of woman found outside Victorville apartment
Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a woman found outside her apartment Tuesday afternoon, but said the death appears to be due to natural causes. The woman was found face down in front of her unit at the Northgate Village Apartments in the 17500 block of Dante Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
