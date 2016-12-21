Authorities: Counselor arrested after sexually assaulting patient
A local counselor is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman under his care this month, authorities said Thursday. Gregory Michael Harmeling, 45, of Victorville, was arrested Thursday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials launched an investigation against him.
