An early Christmas for Adelanto's deserving students
A crowd of up to 400 students and their parents Tuesday morning faced a festive Stater Bros. Stadium facade, ready to collect early Christmas gifts in one of the largest toy drives in the High Desert this holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Dec 19
|STEPHANIE
|2
|First Class Vending inc. Northridge New Location
|Dec 19
|Roberto Erika Low...
|2
|Custody lawyer
|Dec 18
|Sss
|1
|Moreno Valley woman arrested after pepper spray...
|Dec 15
|Tonimagill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC