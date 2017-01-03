Adelanto men arrested after alleged burglary at Wal-Mart
Two Adelanto man were behind bars after a burglary at Wal-Mart that led to a short foot pursuit Tuesday night, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to Wal-Mart in Victorville a little after 8:30 p.m. regarding a commercial burglary.
