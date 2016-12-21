Adelanto man arrested for DUI in fatal Palmdale Road crash
A 34-year-old Adelanto man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in a Friday night crash on Palmdale Road that killed a Victorville resident, authorities said. Florencio Arellanes Bernal is suspected of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and three violations of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Desert residents struggle with wind turbin... (Mar '10)
|Dec 22
|Solarman
|31
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Dec 19
|STEPHANIE
|2
|First Class Vending inc. Northridge New Location
|Dec 19
|Roberto Erika Low...
|2
|Custody lawyer
|Dec 18
|Sss
|1
|Moreno Valley woman arrested after pepper spray...
|Dec 15
|Tonimagill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC