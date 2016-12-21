Adelanto man arrested for DUI in fatal Palmdale Road crash

A 34-year-old Adelanto man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in a Friday night crash on Palmdale Road that killed a Victorville resident, authorities said. Florencio Arellanes Bernal is suspected of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and three violations of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.