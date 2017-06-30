Victoria woman fulfills dream of open...

Victoria woman fulfills dream of opening resale shop 8 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Elah Moore, 59, of Victoria, opened the resale shop Charms at 108 Circle Street about two weeks ago. The shop sells used and new items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
YaYa massage (Dec '16) 1 hr TimEboy 33
Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07) 14 hr Concenedcitizen_2 516
Matt "superman" Leos (Jul '16) Mon small claims court 4
5 points store Sun Robtastic 1
Seanna Brewer Jun 27 Fuxkya 4
drinks and hangout Jun 12 no 2
Andy Rokovich Jun 10 Double d 2
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,840 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC