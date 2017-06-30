Victoria sheriff accused of white-collar crime 50 minutes ago

By BY JESSICA PRIEST AND JON WILCOX - [email protected] AND [email protected] July 2, 2017 at 8 a.m. Victoria County Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor is accused of breaking the law while running his energy company in a neighboring county. Matthew Napiltonia filed a lawsuit Friday against O'Connor; his sisters; and their business, O'Connor Energy Management, in Refugio County.

