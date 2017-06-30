Free summer movies give Victoria...

Victorians have plenty of chances to see free movies this summer thanks to the Victoria Film Society and Rosebud Fountain & Grill. Most of the films are screened downtown with VFS occupying the empty outdoor space next to the Junior League of Victoria building at 202 N. Main St. while the Saturday morning films screen at the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art located at 1201 N. Moody St across from Victoria Harley-Davidson.

