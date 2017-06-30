Food service inspections 32 minutes ago The Victoria County Public...
The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|5 hr
|Tom
|32
|Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|Concenedcitizen_2
|516
|Matt "superman" Leos (Jul '16)
|21 hr
|small claims court
|4
|5 points store
|Sun
|Robtastic
|1
|Seanna Brewer
|Jun 27
|Fuxkya
|4
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC