Everyday Hero 46 minutes ago

To nominate your Everyday Hero, submit the person's full name, address and phone number, along with photo and reason for nomination as an Advocate Everyday Hero, in 150 words or less. Submit the information by email to [email protected] , mail to P.O. Box 1518, Victoria 77902, or bring it by the Victoria Advocate at 311 E. Constitution St. Include your name, address and phone number so we may contact you to verify your information.

