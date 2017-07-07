Death Notice for July 7, 2017 24 minu...

Death Notice for July 7, 2017 24 minutes ago Victoria County Trevino, ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

TREVINO, BELIA, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
YaYa massage (Dec '16) Tue TimEboy 33
Texas Driver Responsibility Surcharge Program ... (Aug '07) Jul 4 Concenedcitizen_2 516
Matt "superman" Leos (Jul '16) Jul 3 small claims court 4
5 points store Jul 2 Robtastic 1
Seanna Brewer Jun 27 Fuxkya 4
drinks and hangout Jun 12 no 2
Andy Rokovich Jun 10 Double d 2
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC