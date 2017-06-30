Crossroads sheriffs seek ICE partnership program 8 hours from now
Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback has encouraged other sheriffs in the Crossroads to join an Immigration and Customs Enforcement collaboration program Crossroads sheriffs are unanimous in their support of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program aimed at preventing criminal undocumented immigrants from slipping through their jails. "What I wanted to do from day one was to create a region of interconnected counties that were working together," Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|2 hr
|Jim
|29
|Matt "superman" Leos (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Annalisa
|3
|5 points store
|5 hr
|Robtastic
|1
|Seanna Brewer
|Jun 27
|Fuxkya
|4
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
|Tnt Audio (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Pointless
|7
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC