Crossroads sheriffs seek ICE partnership program 8 hours from now

Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback has encouraged other sheriffs in the Crossroads to join an Immigration and Customs Enforcement collaboration program Crossroads sheriffs are unanimous in their support of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program aimed at preventing criminal undocumented immigrants from slipping through their jails. "What I wanted to do from day one was to create a region of interconnected counties that were working together," Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback said.

