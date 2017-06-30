City offers kayak clinic for $15 21 minutes ago Jennifer Sourdellia...
Yes. Learn to kayak at the annual kayak clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, hosted by the Victoria Parks and Recreation Department. The clinic will be at Son Valley Ranch Swimming Pool, 9793 North U.S. 87 in Victoria.
