Victoria man charged with murder hiring expert 41 minutes ago
If you're a victim of domestic violence or a sexual assault, help exists. Mid-Coast Family Services has a hotline always available at 361-573-4357.
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|16 hr
|Joe
|27
|Seanna Brewer
|Jun 27
|Fuxkya
|4
|Host Cierra P at Olive Garden
|Jun 27
|Fuxkya
|2
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
|Tnt Audio (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Pointless
|7
|Looking for a someone
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|5
