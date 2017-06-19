VC approves facility plans for next 5...

VC approves facility plans for next 5 years 28 minutes ago

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The Victoria College Board of Trustees at a special board meeting Monday approved its facilities master plan during its five-year review. To stay up to date with the college's 2015-2020 Strategic Plan that focuses on student success and community needs, the new facilities plan will be extended five years, said Jennifer Yancey, vice president of college advancement and external affairs.

