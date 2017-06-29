Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice 15 minutes ago THUMBS-UP...

Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your cho...

Thumbs-up to the enthusiastic, energetic, talented young actors and singers who performed in the recent T3 Showcase! This production through Theatre Victoria displayed remarkable achievements following just a few weeks of training and rehearsals. Thumbs-up to the new Kahve coffee shop in the Victoria Mall for providing wonderful Turkish coffee and other terrific items.

