Texas Man Indicted For Hate Crime Fac...

Texas Man Indicted For Hate Crime Faces 40 Years In Prison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Daily Caller

Marq Vincent Perez faces up to 40 years in prison after his Thursday indictment on hate crime charges and two other crimes for destroying an Islamic mosque in Victoria, Texas. Perez is charged with damaging religious property, use of fire to commit a federal felony and possession of an unregistered destructive device, collectively amounting to a potential 40-year sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Host Cierra P at Olive Garden 14 hr Fuxkya 2
Seanna Brewer 14 hr Fuxkya 2
YaYa massage (Dec '16) Jun 21 ETM 25
drinks and hangout Jun 12 no 2
Andy Rokovich Jun 10 Double d 2
Tnt Audio (Nov '16) Jun 9 Pointless 7
Looking for a someone Jun 8 Ryan 5
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,290 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC