Texas Man Indicted For Hate Crime Faces 40 Years In Prison
Marq Vincent Perez faces up to 40 years in prison after his Thursday indictment on hate crime charges and two other crimes for destroying an Islamic mosque in Victoria, Texas. Perez is charged with damaging religious property, use of fire to commit a federal felony and possession of an unregistered destructive device, collectively amounting to a potential 40-year sentence.
