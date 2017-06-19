Texas man charged with hate crime for burning mosque

A federal grand jury in Victoria, Texas, has charged Marq Perez, 25, with a hate crime for allegedly burning a mosque there on Jan. 28, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. If convicted, Perez faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the hate crime, 10 years for possessing an unregistered destructive device and another 10 years for use of fire to commit a felony, along with a maximum fine of $250,000, the department said in a statement.

