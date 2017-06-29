Nonprofit thanks contributors, honors 12 companies an hour ago...
Executive Director Dolly Stokes said the annual event was a way to thank the companies and individuals who helped people in need throughout the region. While this is 4 percent less than last year, Stokes said there is no impact to the total amount being awarded to local agencies because the decrease was in funds designated for United Ways or agencies outside of the area.
