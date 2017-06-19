Nevaeh Vecera, 14, makes a personal locket with unique charms in her Victoria County home.
If you'd like to contact Nevaeh about her custom jewelry, call 361-645-4673 or vist youngowl.OrigamiOwl.com . With more than a hundred charms to choose from, Nevaeh Vecera looks for the best one to tell the story inside each locket.
