JP refuses to release autopsy results 28 minutes ago
A Victoria County justice of the peace will not release the early autopsy results for a homicide victim who was discovered last week. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey said he will not provide the results until he receives permission from the Victoria Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seanna Brewer
|11 hr
|Chamaco
|1
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|Wed
|ETM
|25
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
|Tnt Audio (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Pointless
|7
|Looking for a someone
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|5
|Host Cierra P at Olive Garden
|Jun 2
|Been there done that
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC