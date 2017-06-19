Jefferson Davis Luncheon has program on black Confederate ... 43 minutes ago
William P. Rogers 44, local United Daughters of the Confederacy, hosted their annual Jefferson Davis Luncheon at a local restaurant. Jeff Wright, with Victoria Preservation Inc., presented a program on Martin Jackson, a black Confederate soldier from the Victoria area.
