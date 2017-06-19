Jefferson Davis Luncheon has program on black Confederate ... 43 minutes ago

Jefferson Davis Luncheon has program ...

William P. Rogers 44, local United Daughters of the Confederacy, hosted their annual Jefferson Davis Luncheon at a local restaurant. Jeff Wright, with Victoria Preservation Inc., presented a program on Martin Jackson, a black Confederate soldier from the Victoria area.

