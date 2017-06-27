j_walking_jw_062417
Pedestrians cannot cross when facing green arrows where there is no other green light lit, yellow lights and red lights. - Vehicles are required to yield to pedestrians who cross under the protection of a pedestrian control signal displaying "Walk."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seanna Brewer
|4 hr
|Fuxkya
|4
|Host Cierra P at Olive Garden
|22 hr
|Fuxkya
|2
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|Jun 21
|ETM
|25
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
|Tnt Audio (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Pointless
|7
|Looking for a someone
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC