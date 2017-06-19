Goliad man offers yard expressions 8 hours from now
Police standing behind a yard expression done by Yard Expressions of Victoria in the 100 block of Kenilworth Glen Street. To surprise his daughter for her 15th birthday, Joshua Council created letters out of plastic and left a colorful message on his front yard in Goliad overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seanna Brewer
|Jun 22
|Chamaco
|1
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|Jun 21
|ETM
|25
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
|Tnt Audio (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Pointless
|7
|Looking for a someone
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|5
|Host Cierra P at Olive Garden
|Jun 2
|Been there done that
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC