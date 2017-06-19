Friend of missing man: 'We have no answers' 42 minutes ago

Friend of missing man: 'We have no an...

Friends, family and community members gather to pray for the save return of Antonio Vela Jr., 36, who has been missing since June 15. As more than 100 people held back tears and bowed their heads in prayer, Crystal Gomez and Annette Trevino were passing yellow ribbons and flyers with the photo of their missing friend. Gomez, 33, said the yellow ribbons were to give hope to friends and family who gathered Tuesday night outside Sports, a bar where their friend Antonio "TJ" Vela Jr. was last seen.

