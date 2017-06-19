Friend of missing man: 'We have no answers' 42 minutes ago
Friends, family and community members gather to pray for the save return of Antonio Vela Jr., 36, who has been missing since June 15. As more than 100 people held back tears and bowed their heads in prayer, Crystal Gomez and Annette Trevino were passing yellow ribbons and flyers with the photo of their missing friend. Gomez, 33, said the yellow ribbons were to give hope to friends and family who gathered Tuesday night outside Sports, a bar where their friend Antonio "TJ" Vela Jr. was last seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seanna Brewer
|11 hr
|Chamaco
|1
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|Wed
|ETM
|25
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
|Tnt Audio (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Pointless
|7
|Looking for a someone
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|5
|Host Cierra P at Olive Garden
|Jun 2
|Been there done that
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC