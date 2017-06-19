Former Victoria AD/coach earns posthumous honor 33 minutes ago
Former Victoria athletic director and coach Tom Pruett will receive another honor posthumously when he is inducted into the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association's Hall of Honor. Four players Tom Pruett coached at Corpus Christi Miller were in attendance for his induction into the Coastal Bend Coaches Association's Hall of Honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seanna Brewer
|11 hr
|Chamaco
|1
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|Wed
|ETM
|25
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
|Tnt Audio (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Pointless
|7
|Looking for a someone
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|5
|Host Cierra P at Olive Garden
|Jun 2
|Been there done that
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC