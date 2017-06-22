Feds charge man with hate crime in South Texas mosque fire
If convicted, he could face as long as 40 years in prison and as much as $750,000 in fines. Feds charge man with hate crime in South Texas mosque fire If convicted, he could face as long as 40 years in prison and as much as $750,000 in fines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seanna Brewer
|11 hr
|Chamaco
|1
|YaYa massage (Dec '16)
|Wed
|ETM
|25
|drinks and hangout
|Jun 12
|no
|2
|Andy Rokovich
|Jun 10
|Double d
|2
|Tnt Audio (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Pointless
|7
|Looking for a someone
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|5
|Host Cierra P at Olive Garden
|Jun 2
|Been there done that
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC