County to settle suit filed by tased driver 7 hours from now

Sunday Jun 25

Victoria County commissioners are expected to approve a settlement to end a lawsuit filed by a truck driver who accused a Victoria sheriff's deputy of unjustly tasing him. Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the county is expected to pay Guadalupe Perez, a commercial truck driver, $100,000 to settle a lawsuit against the county and sheriff's office.

