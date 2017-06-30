County to settle suit filed by tased driver 7 hours from now
Victoria County commissioners are expected to approve a settlement to end a lawsuit filed by a truck driver who accused a Victoria sheriff's deputy of unjustly tasing him. Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the county is expected to pay Guadalupe Perez, a commercial truck driver, $100,000 to settle a lawsuit against the county and sheriff's office.
Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
