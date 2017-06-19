Club Westerner celebrates 90 years as...

Club Westerner celebrates 90 years as dance hall 51 minutes ago

For more information or to make an event reservation, call Club Westerner at 361-575-9109 or Debbie or Ernie Escalante at 361-575-5047 after 6 p.m. Young couples stood and ran to the dance floor as Louis Armstrong played the first golden pick-up notes to "When the Saints Go Marching In" in 1954 at a historical Victoria dance hall. Club Westerner, which has had performers like Willie Nelson, Hank Snow and Little Joe, will celebrate 90 years of dances and Independence Day with the Grammy Award-winning band Asleep at the Wheel on July 1. "For years, the dance hall has had great performers where people have parked from the dance hall all the way to Moody Street," said James Villafranca, an owner of Club Westerner.

