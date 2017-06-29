Celebrating Victoria Red grapes 7 hours from now
This beautiful vine with ripe Victoria Red grapes and sky-blue background is shown ready for the June 17 harvest at Western Hills Vineyard in north Victoria on Levi Sloan Road. Owners Bob and Peggy Bailey hosted the Tarkingtons and another 25-30 helpers who joined in celebrating the harvest of some 300 vines.
