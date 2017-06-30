Candidate hopes to follow in father's footsteps 27 minutes ago

If Tyler chooses to run for re-election, he and Johnson will face each other in the Republican primary on March 6. Specifically, she thinks Tyler's policy of taking every misdemeanor driving while intoxicated case to trial has strained those resources. Although the policy no longer exists , the DA's office currently offers plea deals that some think are unfair and don't consider the facts of each case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.