Candidate hopes to follow in father's...

Candidate hopes to follow in father's footsteps 27 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

If Tyler chooses to run for re-election, he and Johnson will face each other in the Republican primary on March 6. Specifically, she thinks Tyler's policy of taking every misdemeanor driving while intoxicated case to trial has strained those resources. Although the policy no longer exists , the DA's office currently offers plea deals that some think are unfair and don't consider the facts of each case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
YaYa massage (Dec '16) Jun 28 cream stick 26
Seanna Brewer Jun 27 Fuxkya 4
Host Cierra P at Olive Garden Jun 27 Fuxkya 2
drinks and hangout Jun 12 no 2
Andy Rokovich Jun 10 Double d 2
Tnt Audio (Nov '16) Jun 9 Pointless 7
Looking for a someone Jun 8 Ryan 5
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC