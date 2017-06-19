Blotter 57 minutes ago STOLEN - VICTO...

Blotter 57 minutes ago STOLEN - VICTORIA - Two lawn mowers valued at...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Two lawn mowers valued at $200 from a home in the 2700 block of Leary Lane on June 21. - VICTORIA - A counterfeit $10 bill was passed at a convenience store on Farm-to-Market Road 444 South on June 20. - VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Antelope Circle on June 21. - VICTORIA - A 72-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted at a supermarket in the 1500 block of East Rio Grande Street on June 21. - VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted at a home in the 3400 block of Mulberry Street on June 21. - VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a bar in the 100 block of West Santa Rosa Street on June 22. - VICTORIA - A 45-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted in the 1100 block of Wolfram Street on June 22. - VICTORIA - A ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seanna Brewer Jun 22 Chamaco 1
YaYa massage (Dec '16) Jun 21 ETM 25
drinks and hangout Jun 12 no 2
Andy Rokovich Jun 10 Double d 2
Tnt Audio (Nov '16) Jun 9 Pointless 7
Looking for a someone Jun 8 Ryan 5
Host Cierra P at Olive Garden Jun 2 Been there done that 1
See all Victoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victoria Forum Now

Victoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Victoria, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC