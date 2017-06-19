Blotter 57 minutes ago STOLEN - VICTORIA - Two lawn mowers valued at...

Two lawn mowers valued at $200 from a home in the 2700 block of Leary Lane on June 21. - VICTORIA - A counterfeit $10 bill was passed at a convenience store on Farm-to-Market Road 444 South on June 20. - VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Antelope Circle on June 21. - VICTORIA - A 72-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted at a supermarket in the 1500 block of East Rio Grande Street on June 21. - VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted at a home in the 3400 block of Mulberry Street on June 21. - VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a bar in the 100 block of West Santa Rosa Street on June 22. - VICTORIA - A 45-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted in the 1100 block of Wolfram Street on June 22. - VICTORIA - A ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.