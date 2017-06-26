Blotter 4 minutes ago STOLEN - VICTORIA - A James Avery ring,...

Blotter 4 minutes ago STOLEN - VICTOR...

A James Avery ring, aquamarine stud earrings and other jewelry with a total value of $352 were reported missing from a home in the 2900 block of Miori Lane on June 23. - VICTORIA - A driver's license, Social Security card, debit card, cash and wallet with a total value of $637 were reported missing from a convenience store in the 1500 block of Port Lavaca Drive on June 23. - VICTORIA - An Ohio identification card, Social Security card, wallet and birth certificate with a total value of $86 were reported missing in the 3100 block of Odem Street on June 23. - VICTORIA - Assorted merchandise valued at $39.73 was reported missing from Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on June 23. - VICTORIA - A fraudulent charge of $30 on a debit card took place at a convenience store in the 5900 block of North Navarro Street on June 23. - VICTORIA - A Chrysler 200 valued at $13,000 from Victoria ... (more)

