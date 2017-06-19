3 sent to hospital after one-vehicle wreck 6 hours from now
A black Nissan Altima rests against a utility pole on North Navarro Street in front of H-E-B Plus! Three people were hurt in the crash Tuesday and taken to a Victoria hospital. No other vehicles were involved and no citations were issued, a police official said.
