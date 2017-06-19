2 people arrested in drug raid identified an hour ago
The two Victoria residents who were arrested after the Victoria County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday afternoon have been identified. Deputies executed the narcotics search warrant about 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Filmore Avenue, which resulted in the arrest of Ahmad Brown, 32, and Carmen Cardenas, 37, according to a news release from the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
