Victoria man arrested in connection with stolen lawnmowers - 32 minutes ago
The mowers were stolen from a business in the 13800 block of N. Navarro Street between 5 p.m. on February 3, 2017 and 7 a.m. on February 4, 2017. One of the stolen lawnmowers, a yellow/black Hustler Raptor 52" Zero-Turn lawnmower valued at $2480, was recently recovered in Georgetown, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Victoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franny's
|Apr 8
|Lori
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria or Marie D....
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|hangout?
|Mar 31
|usmc
|1
|cecilie cantu (Jun '14)
|Mar 27
|G that
|5
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|YaYa massage
|Mar 20
|ETM
|5
|Gamerooms
|Mar 19
|Everywhere
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC