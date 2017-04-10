Victoria man arrested in connection w...

Victoria man arrested in connection with stolen lawnmowers - 32 minutes ago

The mowers were stolen from a business in the 13800 block of N. Navarro Street between 5 p.m. on February 3, 2017 and 7 a.m. on February 4, 2017. One of the stolen lawnmowers, a yellow/black Hustler Raptor 52" Zero-Turn lawnmower valued at $2480, was recently recovered in Georgetown, Texas.

