Victoria family works together in artistic projects 5 hours from now

Victoria family works together in artistic projects

Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Swack and Hairy star in the animations "Cali Papa" and "What Are Those?" at the Victoria TX Independent Film Festival. Working on an animation that features a duck and a monkey helped Joshua and Anna Santellana as their family went through a tough time.

