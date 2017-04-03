VC speaker discusses language creation 16 minutes ago Aaron Powell,...
Aaron Powell, of Victoria, was able to meet the person who helped bring sound to George R. R. Martin's fantasy novel series through the television adaptation. Victoria College's 2016-2017 Lyceum Lecture Series concluded Tuesday with language creator David J. Peterson, 36, who created the Dothraki and Valyrian languages for HBO's "Game of Thrones."
